Vermont businesses focus on fall

The leaves are starting to change colors and businesses are taking notice. Our Kiernan Brisson visited some local stores to see how they're settling into autumn.

"Business slows down for us for a couple weeks, but as soon as we get to mid-September, people are ready for fall and they start coming back out and shopping," said Julie Bombard, who co-owns Mazza's Farm Market in Colchester.

Some businesses that hit their stride in the summertime-- like Mazza's-- look to their fall events to make up for what they lose in food and flower sales.

"The corn maze usually opens around Labor Day, and then our next big event-type thing will be on September 21st with the Great Pumpkin weigh-in," Bombard said.

The Whitcomb Dairy Farm in Williston won Mazza's Great Pumpkin weigh-in last year and they will be competing again on the 21st.

Whitcomb is also known for its fall events and weekend entertainment. The farm will host their annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch for the 17th year in a row.

The family business works hard all year to put on the events and they love how it brings families to their farm.

"We've got people that have done the maze every year, and people that have shopped for pumpkins every year, you know after 17 years our name's kind of gotten around," farmer Mary Whitcomb said.

While there are some Vermont businesses that look to events and festivities in order to generate revenue in the fall, there are some Vermont businesses that look to the fall as their best time for business.

The Vermont Flannel Company sees most of their sales in the fall and winter, so they look forward to the colder weather.

"Fall is flannel season and we've been busy, the stores are busy, the tourists are coming into town and it's been good," said Linda Baker, the vice president of the Vermont Flannel Company.

It brings change to workflow and gives family businesses a chance to come together.

"Everybody helps, volunteers in our family," Whitcomb said. "It gets us together, it's really when we get to spend time together."

And bring a little extra joy to their customers.