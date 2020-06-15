Vermont campgrounds can now reopen at full capacity

Campgrounds in Vermont can now open at 100% capacity.

That comes as welcome news to private campground owners who were only allowed to operate at 25% capacity to in-state guests.

Owners of the KOA campground in Quechee say they have already started to see an uptick in reservations, though it's in no way business as usual.

"I don't expect it to be anywhere near what we would normally do but at least we have the opportunity to get back on the right track. So, if we get the virus behind us, that would help a lot," said Michael Scruggs of the Quechee Pine Valley KOA.

He says they are still getting a lot of cancellations which is likely due to continued fears over the coronavirus.