Vermont capital city prepares to welcome distillery, 50 jobs

Vermont's capital city is preparing to welcome a new distillery that will bring 50-high paying jobs when it begins production later this spring.

The Times Argus reports the Hardwick-based Caledonia Spirits distillery is hoping to open around June 1.

Construction on the distillery's 27,000-square-foot facility is continuing on at the edge of the city.

Owner Ryan Christiansen says there's a "tremendous enthusiasm" by his employees to start working in Montpelier.

In addition to distillery operations, there will be an onsite cocktail bar and retail facility.

4/21/2019 11:41:42 AM (GMT -4:00)