Vermont car salesman using platform to lift community

Three years ago, Brian Bonk and his brother purchased Champlain Chevrolet in Enosburg Falls.

It was then that Bonk decided he was going to promote his business using social media.

Over time, he discovered what he was doing not only drove customers to the dealership, but to neighboring businesses as well.

Now, as those local business fight to survive during the pandemic, Bonk is shifting his efforts into another gear.

Bonk is the star of Champlain Chevrolet's Facebook video campaign, using his charisma and charm to fill in folks on the latest deals.

"Social media has been the number one reason we've been so successful to this point. If you're not putting yourself out there, you're missing the boat,” says Bonk.

Dan Companion is the man behind the camera.

"Three years ago, we really didn't understand it, we just came up with an idea,” says Companion. "People really appreciate when we come on and they appreciate how Brian can articulate it in a way that probably no one else can."

So when the Coronavirus pandemic began, Bonk found a different way to articulate his message. One that would bring a sense of calm to not just his employees, but the entire Enosburg Falls community.

"I wanted to come up with something that was bold, simple and just made the statement,” says Bonk.

There's nothing simpler and bolder than a banner on a van.

“We had businesses call us and say hey, do you mind putting that van in front of our store. Hey do you mind parking that on the corner here and it's worked tremendously,” says Bonk.

One of those businesses is the Dairy Center Motel and Restaurant. The game room, bowling alley and motel are closed, but the restaurant is still doing curbside pick-up.

"Well, it's been really good, because Brian has gotten our names out there. He's gotten to let people know that we're open. We can only advertise so much,” says Lisa Gats of the Dairy Center Motel and Restaurant.

Which is why Brian's support isn't stopping with the van. He's using his social media prowess to promote other businesses through his Facebook videos.

"Without community, you don't have anything. We have so much to offer and I think up until this point, people really didn't realize,” says Bonk.

Through all he's doing, Brian Bonk is sharing the status his community is open for business. On any platform, that deserves a like.

Bonk says after confirming with the state, Champlain Chevrolet has been able to sell and service cars during the stay-home stay safe order.

The public isn't allowed inside the building and the service technicians maintain social distancing, and proper hygiene.

