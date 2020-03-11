Vermont certifies presidential primary vote results

Vermont's secretary of state has formally certified the results of Vermont's presidential primary and U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders was the top vote getter, receiving just under 80,000 votes or 50.6% of the Democratic votes cast.

Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump received just under 34,000 votes, or 86.5% of all GOP ballots cast in the March 3 primary.

Secretary of State Jim Condos certified the votes Tuesday at his office in Montpelier.

The chairs of three major parties joined him.

The total number of votes cast, 197,323, was just over 40% of eligible voters.

Vermont does not have a system of party registration and any voter can vote in either party's primary.

