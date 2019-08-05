Vermont cheesemakers win big at annual competition

It was a big weekend for Vermont's cheese producers.

Collectively, they took home 44 ribbons from the American Cheese Society's Annual Awards competition in Virginia. That's Vermont's best-ever showing in the competition.

On top of that, five Vermont cheeses were finalists for Best of Show: cheeses from Grafton Village Cheese Company, Jasper Hill Farm, Spring Brook Farm and two from Vermont Creamery.

The full list of winning cheeses from Vermont:

• Barn First Creamery, Westfield: Malloy, 1st Place

• Boston Post Dairy, Enosburg Falls: Eleven Brothers, 2nd Place; Gisele, 3rd Place

• Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cabot: Cabot Founders Private Stock, 1st Place; Cabot Centennial, 1st Place; Cabot Garlic & Herb (New York) 1st Place; Old School Cheddar, 2nd Place; McCadam Brick Muenster (New York) 2nd Place; Cabot Salted Butter, (Massachusetts) 3rd Place

• Cate Hill Orchard, Craftsbury Commons: Vermanchego, 2nd Place

• Consider Bardwell Farm, West Pawlet: Rupert Reserve, 2nd Place; Goatlet, 1st Place with Crown Finish Caves

• Fairy Tale Farm, Bridport: Nuberu, 2nd Place

• Grafton Village Cheese Company, Grafton: Shepsog, 1st Place and Best of Show Finalist; Traditional Clothbound Cheddar, 2nd Place; Bear Hill, 3rd Place

• Jasper Hill Farm, Greensboro: Cave Aged Cheddar, 1st Place in Category and Best of Show finalist in collaboration with Cabot Creamery Cooperative; Alpha Tolman, 1st Place, Cabot Clothbound, 3rd Place in collaboration with Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Bayley Hazen Blue, 3rd Place; Calderwood, 3rd Place, Hartwell, 3rd Place; Winnimere, 3rd Place; Little Hosmer, 3rd Place

• Maplebrook Farm, Bennington: Whole Milk Block Feta, 1st Place

• Mt. Mansfield Creamery, Morrisville: Starr, 1st Place collaboration with Sage Farm Goat Dairy, Stowe

• Parish Hill Creamery, West Westminster: Reverie, 1st Place; Kashar, 1st Place; Suffolk Punch, 2nd Place

• Sage Farm Goat Dairy, Stowe: Starr, 1st Place collaboration with Mt. Mansfield Creamery, Morrisville; Spruce, 1st Place, Smoked Chevre, 2nd Place; Morse Camembert, 2nd Place

• Spring Brook Farm/Farms for City Kids Foundation, Reading: Tarentaise Reserve, 1st place and Best of Show Finalist; Reading Raclette, 3rd Place

• Vermont Creamery, Websterville: Bijou, 1st Place and Best of Show Finalist; Classic Spreadable Goat Cheese, 1st Place; Cremont, 2nd Place; Quark, 2nd Place; Goat Feta, 3rd Place; Clover Blossom Honey Fresh Chevre, 3rd Place; We Be Chivin' with Wegmans Market Affinage Program, 1st Place and Best of Show Finalist; Sweet 16 with Wegmans Market Affinage Program, 3rd Place

• Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company, Woodstock: Clothbound Windsordale, 3rd Place

• Vermont Shepherd, Putney: Well-Aged Invierno, 1st Place

• von Trapp Farmstead, Mad River Blue, 1st Place