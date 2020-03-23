Vermont chef offers quarantine cooking lessons, sprinkled with humor

Amid all the information about coronavirus and the heartbreaking cases, there are also an abundance of random acts of kindness, including a Vermont chef cooking up free lessons.

Shawn Lipenski got back from a Mexico vacation with his partner, Don and holed up in their Winooski home just to be safe. The two had no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, but they decided a 14 day quarantine was best for the community.

"You come in contact with so many people at the airports, on the airplane," Lipenski says.

While stuck inside, Lipenski wanted to do something to help.

"I'm looking at my pantry and thinking what do I do with all the stuff I have inside."

Lipenski has a cooking background so the sous chef cooked up an idea: give people in isolation some easy recipes to use up freezer foods and dry goods they might already have on hand. He sprinkles in a little humor during his food demos too and dishes on some hot topics, all live on Facebook.

"People are stuck at home with not a lot to do so if I can crack a few jokes and teach somebody how to make some bread, then so be it," says Lipenski.