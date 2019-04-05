Vermont chicken gets custom wheelchair

Granite Heart, a chicken from Underhill, was born with only one functioning leg. She has never walked on her own.

Courtesy: Walkin' Pets

A year ago, Granite Heart and her sister were attacked by a weasel, but Granite Heart managed to fight it off. Her fighting spirit inspired owner Sarah Wood to let the chicken live her best life. And now she is.

The team at "Walkin' Pets" in Amherst, Massachusetts, built Granite Heart a custom wheelchair.

The company specializes in dog wheelchairs; this is their first model built for a chicken.

With the help of her new wheelchair, Granite Heart can stand upright and even walk for the first time.