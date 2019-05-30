Child porn task force seeing 'tipping point' of cases

Authorities say more arrests are coming in "Operation Bada Bing," the child pornography sweep that has already resulted in eight arrests. Our Dom Amato spoke with the Commander of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about their growing caseload and how their one-of-a-kind electronic detection dog is used.

"The average person doesn't have any idea what's out there," said Matthew Raymond, Commander of Vermont's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC. He says there are more cases of Vermonters searching for or possessing child porn than you'd think. "We're at the tipping point right now."

The Vermont Attorney General's Office has managed ICAC since October 2015. Since then it has performed 915 investigations and made 125 arrests. It also gets lots of tips from police, the public, and even internet companies like Google, Yahoo and Twitter.

Raymond says in the last few months they've seen about 60 or 70 cybertips per month. They focus on the most egregious offenders. "Any of the stuff we are looking at, usually the child is well under eight years-old -- many times toddlers and infants. Most of the time it's these kids being actively sexually assaulted on camera, which is horrific," he said.

Vermont's ICAC Task Force receives state funding to pay for their two investigators and a federal grant of $235,000 on average per year. That helps pay for mental health services for investigators trying to cope with the graphic images they've seen.

The grant also pays for Mojo, one of about 30 electronic detection dogs across the country. "He's never upset to go to work," Raymond said.

The almost 3 year-old yellow labrador is trained to sniff out a special chemical found in all hard drives and thumb drives. "He's just looking for the smell because it's a fun game for him,"Raymond said.

While Mojo is an important part of the team, Raymond and officials in the Attorney General's office agree they need more help. "More resources on this topic would mean fewer children are exploited sexually," said the office's Charity Clark.

Raymond says ICAC has been focused on the tips they have received, but they still do proactive investigating all over the internet. They would not specify where, but say they move to different areas of the internet all the time.