Vermont child dies from the flu

A Vermont child has died from the flu.

The Vermont Health Department tells WCAX News the child died within the last week.

This is the first pediatric death from the flu in Vermont since 2003.

The flu is widespread in Vermont right now and children under the age of 5 are at high risk for complications.

Health officials say if your child has flu-like symptoms, get help right away.

They also recommend:

-Washing hands often with soap and water

-Covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue

-Staying at home if you're sick

