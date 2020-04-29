Vermont choir wins Stroke Hero Award

A local choir has won a national award.

The Stroke Hero Award is given out by the American Stroke Association. Aphasia Choir of Vermont won it for Outstanding Group.

Aphasia means the loss of ability to express speech due to brain damage. The choir has grown from 11 stroke survivors to 30.

Karen McFeeters Leary founded the choir. She says people who have damage to the left side of the brain from a stroke have difficulty with communication but the right side of the brain where singing occurs is not affected. The director says singing gives survivors social connections to people like them.

"It's a huge honor, part of our mission is to educate the public about the aphasia and about stroke, McFeeters Leary said. "I hatched this idea, why not get them together, start a choir-- focus on what they can do and form a community, provide a sense of belonging."

WCAX News visited the group a few years ago. They were about ready to practice again for this year's concert held in May but the coronavirus forced them to cancel for the season. They plan to get back at it next year.