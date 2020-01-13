Newport to vote on ATV-in-streets repeal

Voters in a Vermont city will be casting ballots on a proposal to repeal an ordinance that would have allowed all terrain vehicles on some city streets for a trial period later this year. Newport voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.

The City Council voted 3-1 in favor of the ordinance last fall, but a petition forced the revote.

Residents can vote yes to repeal the ordinance and scrap the planned ATV pilot program, or vote no to continue with it.

Newport Mayor Paul Monette has said he thinks allowing ATVs will boost the city's economy. Opponents have said they worry that ATVs are too loud and dangerous.

1/13/2020 5:00:20 AM (GMT -5:00)