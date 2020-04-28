Vermont city pays resigned police chief $30,000, paper finds

A Vermont city council has agreed to pay an outgoing police chief $30,000 in exchange for his resignation.

Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto has been on paid leave since March 18 after the local police union submitted a letter to the mayor and city council questioning his ability to lead.

Union members listed concerns about bullying, integrity and a failure to treat officers fairly and impartially.

According to a signed agreement obtained by the Caledonian-Record, the city agreed to provide a mutually agreeable letter of recommendation with the first draft coming from DiSanto by May 15.

