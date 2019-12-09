Vermont city to allow snowmobiles on downtown streets

Officials say a Vermont city will allow snowmobilers to drive on several streets to reach the downtown area.

The Caledonian Record reports that Newport City's council voted unanimously this week to give snowmobile riders limited access to downtown streets. Riders will be permitted to drive on these city streets from Dec. 15 to April 15.

City Manager Laura Dolgin says the city has received “zero complaints."

Roger Gosselin, who represents local snowmobile clubs, says most snowmobile riders prefer to use a trail on Lake Memphremagog. But the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers doesn't promote the trail due to safety concerns.

12/8/2019 10:45:14 AM (GMT -5:00)