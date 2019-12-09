Vermont city to allow snowmobiles on two city streets

Newport City's council voted unanimously this week to give snowmobile riders access to two city streets to get downtown.

According to city documents, snowmobiles will be allowed on Broadview Ave. and Landing St. on a trial basis.

There will be a 10 miles per hour speed limit along with a curfew on each street. On Broadview Ave., it's a curfew of 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. and on Landing St., it's from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m.

We're also told permission will be granted for the bridge and Pomerleau Park for downtown access.

Riders will be permitted to drive on these city streets from Dec. 16 to April 15.

City Manager Laura Dolgin says the city has received “zero complaints."

Roger Gosselin, who represents local snowmobile clubs, says most snowmobile riders prefer to use a trail on Lake Memphremagog. But the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers doesn't promote the trail due to safety concerns.