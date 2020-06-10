Vermont class of 2020 high school grads gifted a college course

If you're a graduating high school senior in Vermont, you just got a free college class!

The McClure Foundation is paying for any class this fall at the Community College of Vermont.

The foundation says it's a way to give the graduates more opportunities during this difficult time.

"Across the state, there are young people that are wondering what comes next. And to those young people, you've worked so hard, you deserve this. And for those young people, we hope it sets you on a path of launching a career, becoming a nurse, flying a plane, taking care of people, building a building," said Dan Smith from the Vermont Community Foundation.

This free class is for any high school graduate from the class of 2020, whether from a public or private school or if you are home-schooled.

A three-credit class at CCV usually costs $840 plus a $100 administrative fee.

Click here for more information on when and how you can sign up.