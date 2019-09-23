Vermont climate activists put up banners on interstate overpasses

A Vermont group is calling attention to climate actions with a visible campaign.

The Extinction Rebellion group is putting up large banners on all of the overpasses on both Interstates 89 and 91. Group members say they are dedicated to non-violent climate activism and will put up banners to engage Vermonters in the conversation.

Organizers say they've been working on the 120 banners for more than month.

One sign on Hinesburg Road said 'Rebellion Oct. 17 Montpelier.'

The group says it's one of several planned events taking place as part of a global week of actions to address the climate crisis. It kicked off Friday with student strikes around the world and across our region.