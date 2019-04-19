Vermont close to renaming Columbus Day

Vermont is close to becoming one of the first states to legally rename Columbus Day.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he is likely to sign a bill into law that would recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

A similar bill was awaiting the governor's signature in Maine.

At least five states have done away with celebrating explorer Christopher Columbus in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains.

Vermont's bill got final legislative approval Wednesday.

Scott tells the Burlington Free Press that he saw no reason not to sign it. He said he and his staff were reviewing the bill.

Scott has continued a tradition started by former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin of recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day by gubernatorial proclamation.

