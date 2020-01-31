Vermont collects double the online sales tax expected

Vermont has collected double the sales tax expected from online companies.

That's according to the latest numbers WCAX News requested from the Vermont Department of Taxes.

The "Wayfair" Supreme Court decision in 2018 allowed Vermont to force large online companies to collect state sales tax.

It was expected to bring in about $3 million-$10 million.

In the first year, the state collected $10.2 million from retailers that registered because of the Wayfair decision.

This year, they're already on track to outpace that.

They also collected another $13.4 million from online marketplaces like eBay or Etsy.

That's $20 million-plus that might not have gone to the education fund without the court's decision.

"We are seeing more people shop online. So you can see that online consumption is going up. And that's one reason why we're collecting more money through Wayfair. But that doesn't translate into absolute growth in our sales tax revenues because we are losing a little bit of sales tax on the local side of things," said Doug Farnham, the policy director at the Vt. Tax Department.

They're also working to lower the use tax for next tax season because more Vermonters are paying the sales tax when they shop online.