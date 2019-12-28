Vermont college cited for hazmat management violations

State authorities say a Vermont college has been cited for violating hazmat regulations. Authorities wrote up Bennington College for the material management violations after a May visit. The school is considered a small waste generator with materials like glazing substances at a ceramics studio, waste from painting studios, chemical wastes from a laboratory, and solvent wastes. Improper storage and lack of arrangements with emergency response teams were among the violations. The public comment period on the agreement is scheduled to end Jan. 17. A college official says nearly all the violations were minor procedural or labeling oversights and were quickly corrected.

