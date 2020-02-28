Vermont college transfers land, buildings to credit union

The board of a Vermont college has transferred the land and buildings of its campus to the state's largest credit union.

The Rutland Herald reports the College of St. Joseph signed the papers deeding the land of its Rutland campus back to Heritage Family Credit Union in lieu of foreclosure.

Jay Kenlan, chairman of the board of trustees, says he believes it is “rather remarkable that CSJ was able to tough it out for this long."

Matt Levandowski, president and CEO of Heritage, says the credit union wanted to “help re-invent the campus.”

2/27/2020 10:15:48 PM (GMT -5:00)