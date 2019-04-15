Vermont community finishes renovation to town building

Officials in the southern Vermont community of Shaftsbury say long-needed renovation to the town office building have been completed.

Select Board chairman Tim Scoggins says the project at Cole Hall kept some of the old building's character while providing more meeting space.

Scoggins tells the Bennington Banner reports that the second floor had deteriorated badly.

The $66,000 renovation started in January and ended in mid-March. The renovation included adding private office spaces for the town administrator, treasurer and zoning administrator. Previously they shared space.

4/14/2019 3:38:31 PM (GMT -4:00)

