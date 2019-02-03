Vermont community gets ballistic vests for first responders

The fire department in a Vermont community is getting ballistic vests so first responders can reach injured people faster during emergencies.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the village of Bellows Falls recently received a $20,000 grant to buy protective equipment to outfit its responders and pay for special training.

Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis says the money allowed him to purchase 10 ballistic vests and helmets, which will be split 6-4 between the fire department and police department.

McGinnis says Bellows Falls was following the lead of the Springfield Fire Department, which has had ballistic vests and helmets for about five years.

Springfield Fire Chief Russell Thompson says the vests can allow equipped responders to enter some emergency zones before they have been cleared by police.

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/

