Vermont considers putting emojis on license plates

A bill in Vermont would take license plates into new territory with the introduction of emojis. State Rep. Rebecca White, a Democrat from Windsor, introduced the proposal to let drivers add one of six available emojis to their license plates. At this point, it's unclear what the new plates would would look like or what emojis would be allowed. The symbols would not replace any letters or numbers assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles nor those selected by the vehicle's owner. The bill went before the Committee on Transportation last week.

