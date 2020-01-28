Vermont consumers awarded $5M in financial services complaints

Vermont consumers were awarded more than $5 million last year after being wronged by poor business practices. That's according to the Department of Financial Regulation.

It says the $5.3 million awarded through the department's enforcement actions was a 32% increase compared to 2018.

Of the 457 consumer complaints against financial services firms, 79% were against out-of-state companies. More than one in three involved auto insurance. Health and homeowner's insurance rounded out the top three.

