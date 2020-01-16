Vermont continues among top Peace Corps producing states

The state of Vermont is continuing to be among the top states in the country in the per capita production of Peace Corps volunteers.

In statistics for 2019 released Wednesday, the Peace Corps said Vermont, with a per capita rate of 8.1 volunteers per 100,000 residents, is only behind the District of Columbia, which has a rate of 18.2 per 100,000. Vermont has ranked among the top five states since 2011.

Rounding out the top five states and District of Columbia, are Montana, Virginia and Maryland, New Hampshire ranks seventh, followed by Maine at 3.8.

