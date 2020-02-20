Vermont cop pleads not guilty to domestic abuse

A Winooski police officer was in court on Thursday accused of abusing the mother of his child.

Det. Christopher Matott

Det. Christopher Matott pleaded not guilty to six charges including domestic assault, criminal threatening and unlawful restraint.

Investigators say Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, even threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.

Matott, 31, of Alburgh, is on unpaid administrative leave from the Winooski Police Department.

Matott's victim did not want to press charges but the state is moving forward with the case anyway because Matott is a police officer.

"When you've got somebody who's alleged to make these threats, that flies in the face of any type of public safety or law enforcement duty. And so we take it exceptionally seriously here," Grand Isle State's Attorney Doug DiSabito said.

Matott was released and forced to turn over all his weapons.

He also faces an aggravated domestic violence charge in Chittenden County where he's accused of choking his victim until she lost consciousness. That charge carries up to a 15-year prison term.