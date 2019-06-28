Couple at forefront of Vt. civil union fight reflect on journey

Friday marks 50 years since the Stonewall riot in New York City which launched the modern gay rights movement. Years later, Vermont would play a crucial role in that movement with the passage of civil unions.

Stan Baker and Peter Harrigan

Those who were there say the debate over civil unions brought out the best and the worst in people. There were two opposing sides: Take Back Vermont, which was opposed to civil unions, and Keep Vermont Civil, which was in favor of them.

Stan Baker and Peter Harrigan are one of three couples who took gay marriage to the Vermont Supreme Court. The court ruled unanimously that the state could not deny rights and protections to gay and lesbian couples that are offered to straight couples.

With the court's decision came a twist that shocked everyone. The justices said it was up to the legislature to decide how to give those rights to gay and lesbian couples.

"It was a real surprise, it went from being these six people and their lawyers and this quiet army of supporters, to kind of a statewide battlefield of sorts," said Harrigan.

Former Governor Howard Dean described the political climate at the time as "brutal." "I had to wear a bulletproof vest in most of the parades as someone that was running for re-election, as per the state police security details request. So, you think Vermont is such a gentle place, but it wasn't on this issue," said Dean.

He said semantics dominated the conversation at the Statehouse -- civil unions versus marriage. "We had to do civil union because it couldn't get through the House with marriage, but the truth is it was marriage," Dean said.

Those at the forefront of the conversation, including Baker and Harrigan, had to decide if a civil union was something they would accept or if they wanted to fight for marriage. They decided civil unions was okay. "It was a sacrifice but it felt like it was better to walk away with something," said Harrigan.

And 19 years later they are still going strong as a couple. Baker says the thought of them being the face of the monumental decision still gives them pride. "There is a sense of, 'Oh my goodness, this is us, and Holly and Louis, and Nina and Stacy.' We did this along with the support of many other people. So, when I really let that sink in, I sort of get little tingles," he said.

Nine years after civil unions passed, in July 2000 Vermont became the fourth state to introduce same-sex marriage, and the first to enact the law without being required by a court decision. This past September was the tenth anniversary for that decision.