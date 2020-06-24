Vermont court hears arguments on large-capacity magazine ban

The Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the state’s ban on large-capacity magazines is unconstitutional.

The Bennington Banner reports that Max Misch faces misdemeanor charges for two 30-round rifle magazines police found in his home last year and is the first person charged with violating the ban on large-capacity magazines.

The defense asserts that the magazine ban violates residents’ right to bear arms under the state Constitution.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office contests that the state must pass reasonable regulations to protect residents from gun violence.

The charges against Misch could be thrown out if the ban is deemed unconstitutional.

