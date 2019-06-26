Vermont dairy farmers back in business

A recent reprieve from the wet weather is providing Vermont's dairy farmers a sunnier outlook.

Franklin County farmers say the ground is finally good to grow.

But they're still about three weeks behind and the rain caused some significant problems. The moisture in the ground deprived the grass of vital nutrients.

Farmers say the first cut of hay should have between 18 percent and 20 percent of protein, but this year's crop only had about 10 percent to 12 percent. That impacts the quantity of milk and beef and it means feeding the cows more corn, costing farmers more.

"As difficult as it's been here, when we turn on our TV and look at the big rivers in the Midwest that are still underwater, and there's people that haven't planted their crops at all... We've harvested our first cut, so we're hoping the rest of the summer is more moderate and normal weather," said Harold Howrigan of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery.

Farmers say they'll feel the repercussions of the delay caused by this wet spring through next year.