Vermont dairy farmers optimistic about DFA merger

Over 350 farms in Vermont now have more places to distribute their milk following the finalization of a merger between the St. Albans Cooperative and Dairy Farmers of America, and many farmers say they're optimistic the deal will mean more stability for them in an often-volatile market.

At Meadowbrook Acres Family Farm in Milton, owner Donnie Richards is hopeful for the new year and membership in a new, bigger co-op. As of January 1, he and the 350 or so other members of the St. Albans Cooperative are now part of Dairy Farmers of America.

"I think it's great, because there is a lot of business going on there," Richards said. He says being full members, not just affiliates of a large national group, means milk is less likely to go to waste. "They own several places, so now we don't have to wonder if we are going to dump it in someone's manure pit or not."

That last-resort move is unlikley with DFA's wide resources across the Northeast and the nation, according to longtime Highgate farmer Jacques Parent. He says an added bonus is the DFA's plans to expand the St. Albans plant. "They will be increasing capacity at the St. Albans, which should alleviate that problem that we've had in the past," he said. "Under DFA, we opened a lot of doors, a lot of opportunity."

Parent says more opportunities means a couple of things. One is that there are more places that they can sell their milk to. And the second is that there are more products that they can get their milk into. For instance, everything from the flavoring on potato chips, all the way to raw milk and everything in between -- butter, cheese, you name it. "if it can be made with milk, DFA does it," Parent said.

The co-op has been affiliated with DFA for 16 years, but being full members means farms like the Parents now pay equity into DFA, operate under DFA hauling standards, and use DFA pricing. He doesn't expect any of that to radically change from where it was under the co-op. Farmers will still keep their same truck drivers and their same field staff.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Is this a better financial move for the co-op?

Jacques Parent: Absolutely, absolutely.

He's the only member of DFA's corporate board from our region, and he says DFA has already been putting its money where its mouth is. Their co-op has new trucks on the way and permits are in process for the plant expansion. And that, he says, gives co-op farmers confidence. "I have not had any negative remark, which is unusual for a 16, 18-month period of going through this. I thought I'd get pinned against the wall someplace, but no, it's been very positive," Parent said.

Many farms, including his, haven't gotten their new DFA signs yet. He says you can expect to see those switch over in the coming weeks and months.

