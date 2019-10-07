Vermont dairy farmers turn to undocumented immigrants for help

It's a story we have been following for years here at Channel 3: the decline of the Vermont dairy industry.

Amid financial struggles caused by the ups and downs of milk prices, dozens of farmers are forced out of business every year.

In 2010, there were more than a thousand function dairy farms in the state.

In 2015, that number dropped to about 850.

At the start of this month, there were about 670.

Many farms have survived by getting bigger.

But milking larger herds, farmers need outside labor and and they say Vermonters are not answering the call.

So they have turned to foreign help -- undocumented immigrants from Central America are now the backbone of Vermont's dairy industry.

"They are here, they are making the money, they are sending it home, but they are living in fear the whole time," said Rob Hunt, a farmer.

Their presence here is no longer a secret, but with constant fear of arrest by federal agents, the estimated 1,000 migrant dairy workers are Still in the Shadows.

Our Ike Bendavid spent time on area farms with these workers. He has their story Monday night on the Channel 3 News at 6:00.