Vermont deputy and K-9 hurt after drunk driver crash in Ohio

A Vermont deputy and her K-9 are hurt after being hit by a drunk driver in Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Deputy Carry Pine and her police dog were in Ohio for training.

Police say Monday night, a driver didn't stop at a red light and smashed into the side of Pine's cruiser.

Pine is a deputy for the Orange County Sherriff's Office and her dog, K-9 Diesel, is a drug detection dog.

Diesel was seriously hurt in the crash and Pine has non-life threatening injuries.

Gregory Miller is being charged in the crash and police say both alcohol and drugs played a role.