Vermont development plan would eliminate local review boards

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's administration and an environmental group have agreed on comprehensive changes to the state's development control law.

Vermont Public Radio reports the recommendations that included streamlined review for projects in designated areas and eliminating local commissions were presented in joint testimony Tuesday to the House Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee.

The existing law requires that major projects be evaluated under 10 environmental criteria that include impacts on water quality, air pollution and transportation.

The governor appoints members to regional commission that review the project but the appeals would go directly to the state's Supreme Court instead of the environmental court under the new proposal.

1/9/2020 10:45:40 PM (GMT -5:00)