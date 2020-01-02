Vermont diocese hires counselor for sex abuse survivors

In response to concerns raised by survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their families, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington and Vermont Catholic Charities say they've contracted with a mental health counselor.

The groups say the counselor, Sheila Conroy, will serve as a victim assistance coordinator “to assist in bringing about healing, justice and peace for those suffering from sexual abuse perpetrated by clergy and others employed by the church in years past.

Survivors can contact Conroy directly. She will provide therapeutic service and “confidentially communicate" victims' needs and concerns with diocesan leaders to provide the best care plan.

