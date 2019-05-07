Vermont distilleries experiencing rapid growth

Wherever you go in Vermont, you're bound to find a brewery -- there's more than 50 in the state -- and another business could be on the brewers' heels -- distilleries.

The Vermont Distillers Council says, there are almost 30 licensed distilleries in Vermont. They make products ranging from barrell-aged gin, to maple-infused whiskey. And more than one-third of those distilleries have popped up in the last 20 years -- many in just the last 10.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Sivan Cotel of Stonecutter Spirits in Middlebury about the growing trend.