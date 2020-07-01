Vermont doctor speaks out on Trump

A video UVM Dr. Dan Barkhuff made for the political group the Lincoln Project went viral, with nearly a million views in a day.

The video is in response to a New York Times report Friday that said Russian spies were paying Taliban soldiers to kill Coalition soldiers, including Americans.

The Pentagon refuted that report late Monday, but multiple outlets have reported that intelligence streams have linked Russian-Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops.

Colin Flanders of Seven Days is following Barkhuff's story. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

