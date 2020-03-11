UVM Medical Center works to bring doctors to HIV patients

The University of Vermont Medical Center is working to make it easier for HIV patients to see their doctor.

The Infectious Disease Clinic at UVM Medical Center does home visits for HIV patients, allowing their doctor to visit them.

Steave Lamphere in Milton is visited every several months by Dr. Kim Sikule from Milton Family Practice. "Things I'm looking for in terms of how his quality of life has improved," said Dr. Kim Sikule. "So, certain things are, his pain, in terms of his foot pain. And I can see that in how far he's able to walk."

Lamphere said he first noticed something was wrong three years ago when he started having foot pain. "It was kind of weird. It was almost like an almost overnight thing and I woke up and I couldn't really put any pressure on my foot, so I thought it was athlete's foot," he said.

He says the pain got so bad he even contemplated suicide, but after visiting doctors and trying to figure out the issue, he discovered it was HIV. "That was terrible. That was a rough time," said Lamphere.

The home visits are for HIV patients who may have issues coming into see a doctor regularly, like Lamphere, who has trouble walking at times. He says the visits have improved his relationship with his doctors, which was not great because of the delay in his diagnosis. "They could have found this out years ago when it probably wouldn't have been so bad," Lamphere said.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, 70 percent of people diagnosed with HIV had a medical visit in the past year and weren't diagnosed. Thanks to his home visits and several medications per day, Lamphere found out two months ago his HIV is undetectable and thus non-transferable.

"Christmas came early," said Lamphere. "Everyday I'm on top of my medicine and all that, cause I don't want nobody, no way for it to go back down."

The 29-year-old is hoping his health can continue to improve so he can spend more time with his three daughters. "Mainly try to spend time with them, and getting better so I can be healthy too, you know, pick them up and actually run and go play with them, 'cause right now they're beating me in tag," said Lamphere.

HIV testing can be done through simple blood work or even a mouth swab. The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone get an HIV test at least once in their life. Those who are at high risk, including men who have sex with men and those who use injection drugs, should be tested annually.

