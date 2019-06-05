Vermont downtown program hold 20th anniversary conference

After 20 years of hard work, the Vermont Downtown Program Wednesday invited community members to Montpelier to show off the advances they have made over the past two decades.

Events were held throughout the day at different locations and featured keynote speakers as well as community development officials and entrepreneurs from around the country.

The largest take away from guest speakers and members of the program were that there is still a lot of work to be done and there is even more potential for economic growth.

"Going forward, we need to continue to grow this fund because it is a clear program that works -- that a small investment of state dollars results in an enormous investments of private and federal dollars," said Vermont Agency of Commerce and Economic Development Deputy Secretary Ted Brady.

The mission of the revitalization program is to help preserve and enhance the future of medium to large-sized historic centers in the state of Vermont.