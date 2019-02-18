Vermont driver's licenses being updated

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is updating driver's licenses and non-driver identification cards with advanced security features.

That means licenses and ID cards will no longer be printed during visits to a DMV office starting in July.

The DMV says the newly designed card will be printed and mailed from a high-security facility.

Vermonters who are getting a license or renewing one starting this summer will get a temporary paper license or ID valid for 30 days.

Officials say a secondary form of identification may be required to board a plane or cash a check until the permanent license arrives in the mail.

Current licenses and ID cards are valid until they expire.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2019 8:18:31 AM (GMT -5:00)