Vermont ed officials support expanding new reading curriculum

A growing number of teachers are taking a new approach to helping young Vermonters learn to read. It comes as the state is seeing declining national test scores and has embarked on a new effort to give districts the tools to better track students' progress.

Cat Viglienzoni this week reported on the "structured literacy" approach to teaching reading. It's a systematic decoding of words so that young students have a strong understanding of the rules of the English language.

She spoke with Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Dan French about the "Lead to Read" effort.