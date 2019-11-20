Vermont electric co-ops seek rate increase

Two Vermont electric co-ops are seeking a rate increase from state regulators.

Washington Electric Co-op is proposing a nearly 6 percent rate increase for next year. The utility says the reasons for the 5.95 percent rate increase are required funds to meet lender ratio requirements, compensation for lost revenue due to net metering installations, pushed power cost increase and normal operations and management costs.

Vermont Electric Co-op filed for a 3.29 percent rate increase.

The increase still needs approval from the Public Utility Commission.