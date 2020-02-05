Vermont entrepreneur and philanthropist Bobby Miller dies

Well-known Vermont entrepreneur and philanthropist Bobby Miller has died.

Miller grew up poor in Rutland and went on to start New England Air Systems, supplying ductwork for companies like IBM.

When WCAX News featured Miller as a WCAX Super Senior six years ago, he was the largest industrial landowner in Vermont with about 40 buildings and 2 million square feet.

Miller and his wife, Holly, gave away at least $25 million over the years.

His legacy will live on at the Champlain Valley Expo, the Robert Miller Community Center in Burlington, the UVM Medical Center and more.

Bobby Miller was 84.