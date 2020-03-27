Vermont expands COVID-19 testing to those with mild symptoms

Vermont is expanding testing for COVID-19 to mildly ill people who previously have been told they can't get tested.

A shortage of testing kits and the capacity to process the tests has meant that up until now, doctors have only authorized tests for people with clear coronavirus symptoms, like high fever and shortness of breath, or those in vulnerable groups.

But the state says it now has more testing capacity, so more people can get tested.

"The objective here is to identify more COVID-positive patients early, isolate them and slow the spread of the virus. The overall strategy is test, isolate through contact tracing on people that that person was around, and then quarantine those contacts as appropriate," said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner.

No one can just show up at a testing facility. You still need to go through your doctor to be authorized for a test and you must at least have mild or moderate symptoms in order to qualify.