Vermont experts to help foresters with invasive plants cost

State experts will be hosting a workshop for consulting foresters in Vermont to learn about getting financial help to treat invasive plants.

The Feb. 26 workshop will be held at the U.S. Forest Service supervisor's office in Rutland.

The workshop will be run by the Private Lands Team of Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.

The department says invasive plants, such as honeysuckle and buckthorn, can impact the ability of private landowners to manage their woodlands, hinder the success of timber harvests and be expensive to treat.

Federal cost-share programs can provide funding to treat invasive plants on private property.

2/10/2020 1:10:23 AM (GMT -5:00)