The Vermont health commissioner says the rate of increase in opioid-related deaths has dropped significantly over the past several years. However, Dr. Mark Levine says he's worried about the ongoing challenge of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Levine says it was a factor in 75 percent of opioid-related overdoses in last year, up from 69 percent in 2017.

And the number of deaths involving fentanyl has nearly tripled since 2015.