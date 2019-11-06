Vermont farm says NYPD falsely identified marijuana bust

The owners of a Vermont farm say a New York City Police Facebook post concerns them.

The post shows officers holding what they call marijuana and what the farm calls hemp.

New York City Police posted the photo over the weekend congratulating the work of their officers saying they were able to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana.

However, Fox Holler Farms in New Haven says this is actually hemp.

They say they shipped the federally compliant crop to a CBD-Business owner in New York but it was intercepted by NYPD.