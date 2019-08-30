Vermont farmer recaptures almost all runaway pigs

It appears progress is being made corralling runaway pigs in Central Vermont.

According to pig farmer Walter Jeffries, about 99 percent of his pigs are now back at the Sugar Mountain Farm in West Topsham.

We caught up with him Friday afternoon luring two pigs from a neighbor's property where there was visible damage to the lawn.

Dozens of pigs have been roaming Riddle Pond Road for the past three weeks after escaping from their pens.

Walter Jeffries: Somebody sabotaged my fences on purpose. They are trying to hurt my farm. I've been dealing with this for nine months.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You know who it is?

Walter Jeffries: Yeah, I know who it is.

Adam Sullivan: But you don't want to say?

Walter Jeffries: Until they are arrested by police, I'm not going to say their name.

Police have been to the farm several times over the last couple of weeks.

Jeffries is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, town fines delivered to Jeffries continue to add up. They now total close to $90,000.