Vermont farmers markets can re-open Friday

It's the first day that farmers markets in Vermont can open. But they must follow the operational guidelines released last week by the Agency of Agriculture.

"It won’t look the same. I don’t want to give the false impression that this is going to be the traditional farmers market. This isn’t an event. This is to get your goods and move along. It’s not the time to gather and socialize," said Governor Phil Scott during a press conference last week.

That includes working to eliminate crowds and contact between customers and vendors.

Farmers markets should use a pre-oder, local food pickup model to the extent possible.

Click here for more details on the governor's order.

Governor Scott will hold another press conference on Friday to talk about Vermont's coronavirus fight.

As usual, that's at 11 a.m. and includes the Vermont's Health Commissioner. No specific topic was announced.

Vermont's Stay at Home, Stay Safe Order is expiring May 15.