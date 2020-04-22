Vermont fatal COVID-19 victims reflect global profile

Vermont health officials Wednesday said the latest data continues to suggest that the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop and that the strategies the state has used have led to suppression of the virus.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 823 coronavirus cases in the state and 40 deaths. Health officials assessed 29 out of the 40 fatal cases and determined 13 had died at long-term care facilities and that all had other diseases or chronic illnesses that put them at higher risk. About 60 percent were men.

"It really is interesting that these cases reflect what we're seeing nationally and around the world. Based on what we know, older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions appear to be at higher risk for severe illness for COVID-19," said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

But a reminder -- health officials say even if you are not in those high risk categories, you can still spread it to those who are.

